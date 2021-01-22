Shenandoah National Park shares winter visitation tips

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Visitors can find incredible views at Shenandoah National Park all year round, but during the winter months, it can be trickier to explore some parts of the park.

Claire Comer, with SNP, said the park is usually about 10 degrees colder than around the Shenandoah Valley, bringing more winter weather conditions.

She said before heading to the park, you should first give them a call at (540) 999-3500 press option 1, then press option 1 again, to make sure the park and trailheads you’re trying to get to are open. Comer said winter weather conditions can close down parts of Skyline Drive.

Comer reminds visitors of the importance of dressing warm and wearing boots or shoes with traction devices, like coils or spikes. Even with proper shoes, Comer said some trails should be avoided.

“You definitely want to stay off of those places with lots of rocks, such as Old Rag and Bearfence Mountain,” Comer said. “Those places are treacherous in those conditions and we don’t advise going there at all.”

While winter is a slower time of year for SNP, Comer said people are coming to the park now more than ever.

“I’m noticing on winter weekends the parking lots for some of the more popular trails are full,” Comer said. “In the more remote areas, you can still get a solitary hike, but trails that people are accustomed to visiting and accessible right off Skyline Drive are getting lots of visitation.”

Comer said many trailhead access points along the park’s boundary line involve private property, so she reminds you to be respectful and aware.

For more information about visiting Shenandoah National Park this winter, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.