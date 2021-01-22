Advertisement

Shenandoah National Park shares winter visitation tips

Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park(Neal Lewis | Shenandoah National Park)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Visitors can find incredible views at Shenandoah National Park all year round, but during the winter months, it can be trickier to explore some parts of the park.

Claire Comer, with SNP, said the park is usually about 10 degrees colder than around the Shenandoah Valley, bringing more winter weather conditions.

She said before heading to the park, you should first give them a call at (540) 999-3500 press option 1, then press option 1 again, to make sure the park and trailheads you’re trying to get to are open. Comer said winter weather conditions can close down parts of Skyline Drive.

Comer reminds visitors of the importance of dressing warm and wearing boots or shoes with traction devices, like coils or spikes. Even with proper shoes, Comer said some trails should be avoided.

“You definitely want to stay off of those places with lots of rocks, such as Old Rag and Bearfence Mountain,” Comer said. “Those places are treacherous in those conditions and we don’t advise going there at all.”

While winter is a slower time of year for SNP, Comer said people are coming to the park now more than ever.

“I’m noticing on winter weekends the parking lots for some of the more popular trails are full,” Comer said. “In the more remote areas, you can still get a solitary hike, but trails that people are accustomed to visiting and accessible right off Skyline Drive are getting lots of visitation.”

Comer said many trailhead access points along the park’s boundary line involve private property, so she reminds you to be respectful and aware.

For more information about visiting Shenandoah National Park this winter, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 81 South in Shenandoah County is causing up to 5 miles in delays.
Manassas man injured in Thursday’s crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County
Some drivers said it took them more than two hours to reach the entrance of the schools.
More than 1,400 vaccinations administered at Page County High School on Friday
AmeriGas propane tank.
Some AmeriGas customers in the Valley fight to stay warm this winter
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
File image
Family sues 2 Virginia officers, alleges excessive force

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
VDH enhances language services on the ASK-VDH-3 Hotline
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)
Dukes visit Northeastern this weekend
Dukes visit Northeastern this weekend
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 22
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 22
Overnight forecast 1/22/2021
Overnight forecast 1/22/2021