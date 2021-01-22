Staunton City Schools finish first week of second semster hybrid model

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — “This week, to see the kids come back, to see the looks on the teacher’s faces, to see the children so excited to be back in school, I’ve been borderline euphoric,” Staunton City Schools Superintendent Garett Smith said.

This week, Staunton City Schools (SCS) brought students back in a hybrid learning model for all who wanted to participate. After sending a survey out to parents and families, about 70 percent opted for the hybrid model and the other 30 percent chose to remain virtual.

“We know that when we’re practicing mitigation strategies effectively, then there’s very low transmission inside of schools, ” Smith explained. “That was the very big difference-maker.”

The district started the year with two weeks of virtual learning, and on Tuesday, those who opted for the hybrid schedule came back to the classroom.

“Families still have the option to be virtual. If staff have some specific circumstances that make it more dangerous for them to be in school, then we are working with them on a case by case basis through our human resources department. We understand that, and we are trying to accommodate everybody to make sure they feel safe and comfortable,” Smith said.

