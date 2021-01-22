Storm Christoph Sparks Major Flooding in UK Town

NORTHWICH, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (REUTERS) - England’s northwest was hit by heavy flooding on Thursday after Storm Christoph continued to cause chaos in the area, videos obtained from social media showed. Footage showed water racing through Northwich, in the UK county of Cheshire, after the town was hit by severe weather caused by the storm.

Shocking flooding scenes from Cheshire today #StormChristoph pic.twitter.com/JiruoNAMCM — Tom Munns (@TomMunns1) January 21, 2021

The UK’s Environment Agency has issued more than 200 flood warnings - six of them severe weather alerts for rain and snow. Heavy rainfall and snow has already caused multiple major incidents, including flood alerts declared across England and Wales, with the Environment Agency warning that many rivers are at dangerously high levels.

Further rain and snow moved across parts of the UK during Thursday as #StormChristoph gradually moved away to the northeast



Here are the daily weather extremes 👇 pic.twitter.com/VeaAe1piYZ — Met Office (@metoffice) January 21, 2021

