Storm Christoph Sparks Major Flooding in UK Town
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST
NORTHWICH, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (REUTERS) - England’s northwest was hit by heavy flooding on Thursday after Storm Christoph continued to cause chaos in the area, videos obtained from social media showed. Footage showed water racing through Northwich, in the UK county of Cheshire, after the town was hit by severe weather caused by the storm.
The UK’s Environment Agency has issued more than 200 flood warnings - six of them severe weather alerts for rain and snow. Heavy rainfall and snow has already caused multiple major incidents, including flood alerts declared across England and Wales, with the Environment Agency warning that many rivers are at dangerously high levels.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.