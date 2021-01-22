Student Athlete of the Week: Madi Reeser

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Madi Reeser is a strong student, athlete and role-model at Fort Defiance High School.

She began playing volleyball after years of basketball and softball.

“I was like well I’ve never really played volleyball,” Reeser said. “This could be fun.”

“Volleyball is so much fun anyway,” Fort Defiance’s volleyball coach Sue Leonard said. “It’s got a lot of enthusiasm and she just loves it and it shows.”

Reeser’s journey as a player has been very successful.

“It’s been awesome,” the senior said. “I remember going in JV, I always looked up to the varsity team. I was always like I want that to be me in the future. Being there now, it’s great.”

There’s a common theme when describing Madi: hard-working.

“She puts forth 150% effort,” Leonard said.

“She’s a really hard worker,” Megan Shifflett, a Spanish teacher at Fort Defiance High School, said. “She takes pride in what she does on the court and in the classroom and she wants to do the best that she can do.”

Reeser is a member of the National Honor Society.

“Madi is one of the ideal students that you have in class,” Shifflett said. “She’s super gifted and super smart naturally, but she also works very hard and she’ll also help people around her.”

As one of the experienced members of the Fort Defiance volleyball team, Reeser leads by example.

“She always puts forth her best effort and that shows,” Leonard said. “Her love for the game shows. I think that becomes contagious.”

Reeser plans on attending Emory & Henry College and hopes to become a dermatologist.

