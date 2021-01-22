Quiet weekend, but wintry systems loom

(WHSV) - Lots of sunshine on tap for the weekend. Watching a potential wintry system for Monday.

FRIDAY: A clear night, and we’ll still hang onto that chilly breeze in the overnight hours. Gusts in the Alleghenies up to 30-40 mph tonight into early tomorrow. Low temperatures in the low to mid 20s, but that northwest breeze will make temperatures feel much lower than that. Wind chills at times will be in the teens in the early morning hours.

SATURDAY: Morning temperatures in the 20s, so very cold to begin the weekend. Lots of sunshine and quite chilly for the day with highs only reaching the upper 30s for our Valley areas, and only in the lower 30s for our West Virginia locations. It will feel much cooler with the breeze. Northwesterly wind continues throughout the day. Eventually, the wind will begin to subside as we get closer to the evening hours.

A cold evening with temperatures dropping closer to 30 with a few passing clouds. A very cold night as temperatures dip into the teens for most locations or near 20. The winds will be calm overnight, which will allow us to reach those very cold temperatures.

Absent the breeze, we'll see temps fall to very cold temps on Saturday night (WHSV)

SUNDAY: With temperatures rising into the 20s to start the day, it will be very cold, but temperatures will bump up into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon. sunshine early in the day with high clouds building in ahead of our next system. This will definitely be the best day of the weekend to get outside and enjoy that January sunshine.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 30s. High clouds continue to thicken up through the overnight hours out ahead of our next system. There will be some rain and snow showers for the Alleghenies late in the afternoon and evening. Elsewhere just cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A system approaches the area from the south, bringing plenty of moisture. However, there is still uncertainty regarding the amount of cold air that will be in place when the precipitation arrives. Right now, it looks like the precipitation will start as a very cold rain, but then transition to periods of sleet with any freezing rain contained to our higher ridges as we go through the day before ending as cold rain yet again. The best chance for more frozen precipitation during the day will be for our northern Valley and West Virginia locations, including Grant, Hardy, Shenandoah, and Page Counties. Most areas will see periods of sleet as we go through the day, but it will be our northern areas that have the best chance to hang onto that cold air longer. Warmer air aloft will prevent this from being a snow event. It would not be surprising to see our southern areas reach into the low 40s by the afternoon, south of Route 33, and the northern areas staying in the 30s all day. Overall, this is looking more like a cold rain event with sleet mixing in periodically, rather than a prolonged sleet event. We’ll continue to provide more details as we get closer.

Monday looks to bring a very cold rain with some sleet mixing in (WHSV)

Cold overnight on Monday, with lows near 30 with a few scattered showers possible as the system exits.

TUESDAY: Cold to begin the day as temperatures will be in the 30s. Staying cloudy especially early with a few scattered rain showers during the day. More peaks of sun for the afternoon and pleasant temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Cold overnight with temperatures falling to the mid and upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Sunshine for the day with high temperatures into the low to mid 40s. A pleasant day to get outside and enjoy. Another cold night with lows overnight in the mid and upper 20s.

THURSDAY: There’s another system that we’re keeping an eye on for Thursday, which may bring a round of snow showers to the area. At this point, it does not look to be a big-impact event, and the storm could even stay well south of the area. However, there will be cold air in place, so any precipitation that does fall would be frozen. We’ll continue to monitor this storm in the next several days. High temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

