UVA clinicians using artificial intelligence to track risk of ICU patients

NBC29 File.
NBC29 File.(NBC29)
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new artificial intelligence program created by UVA Health researchers can now monitor high-risk coronavirus patients, as well as others in intensive care, and alert nurses and doctors if life-threatening trouble may arise.

CoMet, uses continuous monitoring and computer algorithms to asses a patient’s health while in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data is pulled from lab results, vital signs and electrocardiography to help clinicians be proactive instead of reactive when treating series diseases like COVID-19.

“The idea behind the CoMet monitor is that it identifies for clinicians which patients are getting worse so that they can go see them earlier in the course of their illness and do things earlier to help them,” Dr. Randall Moorman, a cardiologist and professor who helped create the program, said.

CoMet can also tell clinicians if their treatment methods are working or not in real time, which, in many cases could be life-saving. Moorman noted that while CoMet has proved to be successful when dealing with intensive care patients and those with COVID-19, the program will soon be tested in other settings throughout the University of Virginia Medical Center.

