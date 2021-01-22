Advertisement

UVA researchers now know why colon cancer disproportionately affects African Americans

UVA Health System Sign.
UVA Health System Sign.(NBC29)
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For years, medical researchers have tried to understand why African Americans are more likely to develop and die from colon cancer than other groups of people. Now, researchers at UVA Health know why.

Dr. Li, a cancer researcher, is among several others who discovered that parts of the colon in African Americans age faster than other racial groups, making them more prone to colon cancer.

“The right side of the colon ages faster than the left in African Americans, but in European Americans, the left side of the colon is older than the right side, which fits the picture nicely that we see nationwide. We have seen more African Americans have the right side of the colon have a poor prognosis, we also see more African Americans have colon cancer at a younger age,” Li said.

Li said the discovery will aide in early prevention efforts and help greatly reduce racial disparities. Prevention efforts include earlier and more frequent colon screenings. Li noted preventative measures like eating healthy, exercising regularly and getting enough sleep can help slow colon aging.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 81 South in Shenandoah County is causing up to 5 miles in delays.
Manassas man injured in Thursday’s crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County
Some drivers said it took them more than two hours to reach the entrance of the schools.
More than 1,400 vaccinations administered at Page County High School on Friday
AmeriGas propane tank.
Some AmeriGas customers in the Valley fight to stay warm this winter
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
File image
Family sues 2 Virginia officers, alleges excessive force

Latest News

NBC29 File.
UVA clinicians using artificial intelligence to track risk of ICU patients
Health officials in the valley work to prevent language barriers at vaccine clinics
Health officials work to prevent language barriers at local vaccine clinics
Sentara Primary Care in Waynesboro
Sentara opens new primary care clinic in Waynesboro
UVA Health
UVA Health helping stroke patients recover at home through virtual program