Advertisement

Va senator who defended Capitol rioters faces censure effort

Amanda Chase
Amanda Chase(NBC12)
By Alan Suderman and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate appears likely to censure a GOP state senator who defended those who stormed the Capitol and whose public apology effort fell flat.

Sen. Amanda Chase, a hardcore acolyte of former President Donald Trump who is running for governor, tried to head off a censure resolution Friday by giving a floor speech where she said she was “completely horrified” by what happened during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and condemning the violence that occurred there.

But Democrats said her rambling speech only made things worse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 81 South in Shenandoah County is causing up to 5 miles in delays.
Manassas man injured in Thursday’s crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County
Some drivers said it took them more than two hours to reach the entrance of the schools.
More than 1,400 vaccinations administered at Page County High School on Friday
AmeriGas propane tank.
Some AmeriGas customers in the Valley fight to stay warm this winter
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
File image
Family sues 2 Virginia officers, alleges excessive force

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
VDH enhances language services on the ASK-VDH-3 Hotline
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)
Dukes visit Northeastern this weekend
Dukes visit Northeastern this weekend
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 22
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 22
Overnight forecast 1/22/2021
Overnight forecast 1/22/2021