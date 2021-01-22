Advertisement

Virginia group will recommend new name for Camp Pendleton

(NBC29)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — State officials are reviewing new names for Camp Pendleton, the Virginia Beach military reservation honoring a Confederate Army artillery chief.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office says several alternatives are being considered. It currently honors William Nelson Pendleton, whose own soldiers denigrated him with the nickname “Old Mother.”

The site in Virginia is not to be confused with the Marine Corps base in southern California that was named in the 1940s after World War I Major Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton.

Three federal bases in Virginia will be renamed by a federal working group. They are Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort A.P. Hill.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 81 South in Shenandoah County is causing up to 5 miles in delays.
Manassas man injured in Thursday’s crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County
Some drivers said it took them more than two hours to reach the entrance of the schools.
More than 1,400 vaccinations administered at Page County High School on Friday
AmeriGas propane tank.
Some AmeriGas customers in the Valley fight to stay warm this winter
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
File image
Family sues 2 Virginia officers, alleges excessive force

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
VDH enhances language services on the ASK-VDH-3 Hotline
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)
Dukes visit Northeastern this weekend
Dukes visit Northeastern this weekend
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 22
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 22
Overnight forecast 1/22/2021
Overnight forecast 1/22/2021