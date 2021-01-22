Virginia religious group prays for abolition of death penalty

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy is calling on lawmakers to abolish the death penalty.

The group gathered for a prayer vigil Friday in Roanoke and four other locations across the state.

Members say the death penalty is outdated and unfairly targets minorities, with ties to lynching.

The General Assembly is considering legislation to abolish capital punishment.

“I think we’re probably in a good place to do it, and I think it’s especially good that there’s bipartisan support in the legislature and that the Governor is in favor of abolition along with the Attorney General,” said Mary Atwell with Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

From our area, Delegates Chris Hurst (D-12) and Sam Rasoul (D-11), as well as Senators John Edwards (D-21) and Bill Stanley (R-20) support the legislation.

