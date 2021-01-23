Central Shenandoah Health District explains how vaccine recipients get their second dose

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam said a limited supply will continue challenging the vaccination process in Virginia. Despite that, health districts continue to move forward with the supply they have.

As of Friday, January 22, the Central Shenandoah Health District and its health care partners are distributing 3,400 vaccinesevery week around most of the Shenandoah Valley, which Laura Lee Wight, a health district spokesperson, said is not a lot.

The CSHD is working to expand its vaccine capacity so that when more vaccines are available, they are ready for distribution.

For those who already received a shot in Phase 1a or 1b, you will need a second shot three to four weeks later depending on which vaccine you got. The CSHD is using Moderna vaccines, which require 28 days between doses.

Wight said when someone gets their first shot, the CSHD has a second match dose available.

“Those second doses are in our planning considerations when we get our shipments and that is the situation at the Central Shenandoah Health District at the moment,” Wight said. “Of course, things are subject to change, but at the moment that is the situation here.”

Wight said a few days after people receive their first dose from the district, they will receive an email prompting them to register for their second dose. She said their online portal only shows dates 28 days away.

Wight said if you have access to the internet, check out their website to see if your questions are answered there before calling. The CSHD wants to leave those phone lines open for people in the Valley who are not tech-savvy or without internet.

