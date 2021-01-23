Advertisement

Community center, town hall closed in Elkton for 30 days

Due to COVID-19 concerns in the town, the Elkton Area Community Center and Town Hall will be closed to the public until February 19th, 2021.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - During a town council meeting on Tuesday, Elkton leaders decided the Elkton Area Community Center and the Town Hall will be closed until February 19th due to high COVID-19 case numbers in the area.

Town Manager, Greg Lunsford, said case numbers in the area have been rising significantly in the last few weeks.

“One of the things is we really have to protect our staff as well because we have to keep the essential town functions of public works, police, treasurer’s office, and keep those things operating. We’ve been hit really hard on the staff level,” Lunsford said.

Lunsford said of the 30 full-time town employees, 12 are currently in quarantine and five have tested positive.

He said the next two weeks will be used for deep cleaning the community center while it is empty and that the buildings are set to open in a month, but the closure could be extended. The situation will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

“We would love to be able to open these facilities again and get our community back in, but safety and caution for our staff and our residents has to come first,” Lunsford said.

While the buildings are closed, utility payments can be placed in the drop box outside of Elkton Town Hall, sent by mail, or paid online at the town’s website.

