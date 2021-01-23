Game of the Week: Fort Defiance earns hard-fought win over Staunton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Defiance edged out Staunton 47-44 Friday night in a big Shenandoah district matchup.

A key bucket from Henry Gutshall with two minutes to go gave the Indians a 42-40 lead, and they would hold on.

“It felt really good to get this one under our belt because Staunton is a really tough team,” Gutshall said. “We really needed this win. We’re just a really hard-working team. We put the work in in practice and it showed tonight.”

Fort Defiance was led by senior guard Ryan Cook, who scored 20 points to lead all players.

“They’re a really good team,” Cook said. “They’ve always been a good team. They’ve been a thorn in our side for a long time now, so it’s always good to get wins against them. They’re right down the street. It’s always a big game for us, especially this year with how close the district has been, so it’s a huge win for us.”

Fort Defiance head coach Brandon Fulk said his team did not play close to their best game, but were glad to get the victory.

“We know we’ve got to be better than tonight going into next week,” Fulk said. “We’ve completed the first turn of the district schedule. It all resets next week. I’m proud of the guys. It’s a good win for us. We’ve got to continue to get better.”

Next up for Fort Defiance is a visit to Buffalo Gap Tuesday, while Staunton visits Riverheads. Then it will be round two as the Indians and Storm meet up again in Staunton Wednesday night.

