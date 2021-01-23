H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 22
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Friday, January 22:
BOYS
Wilson Memorial 70, Riverheads 53
Fort Defiance 47, Staunton 44
Buffalo Gap 65, Stuarts Draft 58
Skyline 69, Central 64
Highland School 71, East Rockingham 65
Eastern Mennonite 82, New Covenant 55
GIRLS
Wilson Memorial 57, Riverheads 38
Buffalo Gap 43, Stuarts Draft 32
Fort Defiance 45, Staunton 35
Skyline 45, Central 42
Stonewall Jackson 39, Rappahannock County 35
Madison County 51, Strasburg 38
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
BOYS
Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance): 20 points
Tyler Nickel (East Rockingham): 31 points
Kyle Evick (East Rockingham): 27 points
Nick Jones (Eastern Mennonite): 29 points
Ben Bellamy (Eastern Mennonite): 15 points
Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap): 21 points
Tanner Rivenburg (Buffalo Gap): 20 points
Ethan Teter (Buffalo Gap): 19 points
GIRLS
Ashley Morani (Wilson Memorial): 15 points
Kylene Franklin (Stonewall Jackson): 17 points
Amaya Lucas (Buffalo Gap): 24 points, 17 rebounds
