H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 22

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Friday, January 22:

BOYS

Wilson Memorial 70, Riverheads 53

Fort Defiance 47, Staunton 44

Buffalo Gap 65, Stuarts Draft 58

Skyline 69, Central 64

Highland School 71, East Rockingham 65

Eastern Mennonite 82, New Covenant 55

GIRLS

Wilson Memorial 57, Riverheads 38

Buffalo Gap 43, Stuarts Draft 32

Fort Defiance 45, Staunton 35

Skyline 45, Central 42

Stonewall Jackson 39, Rappahannock County 35

Madison County 51, Strasburg 38

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

BOYS

Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance): 20 points

Tyler Nickel (East Rockingham): 31 points

Kyle Evick (East Rockingham): 27 points

Nick Jones (Eastern Mennonite): 29 points

Ben Bellamy (Eastern Mennonite): 15 points

Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap): 21 points

Tanner Rivenburg (Buffalo Gap): 20 points

Ethan Teter (Buffalo Gap): 19 points

GIRLS

Ashley Morani (Wilson Memorial): 15 points

Kylene Franklin (Stonewall Jackson): 17 points

Amaya Lucas (Buffalo Gap): 24 points, 17 rebounds

