JMU drops game one at Northeastern, 72-63
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a 72-63 defeat at Northeastern Saturday afternoon.
Matt Lewis and Jalen Hodge each scored 14 points for the Dukes. JMU struggled shooting the ball against the Huskies, finishing at 38.5% from the field while making just five of 13 free throws (38.5% FTs). Northeastern was led by Jahmyl Telfort, who scored all 23 of his points after halftime.
The two teams are scheduled to play again Sunday in Boston, MA. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. with coverage on FloSports.
