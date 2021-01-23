JMU football begins practice for spring season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team has begun preparations for the 2021 spring season.

The Dukes have held two practices at Bridgeforth Stadium as they prepare for an 8-game schedule during the spring semester before the FCS Playoffs kickoff in April. The 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19. Despite some programs opting out of spring competition, the majority of FCS programs are planning to play a spring schedule.

“You know, we’re full go,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “We’re full go. I think our players need it for their mental health. I think the coaches need it. I think everybody that follows JMU needs it. I am 100% confident that we are going to start and that we are going to finish.”

The Dukes announced on Thursday that two members of the program had tested positive for COVID-19 but the rest of the team will continue on with normal operations. JMU is again considered to be a contender for the FCS National Championship during the spring season. The Dukes’ season opener is scheduled for February 20 at home against Morehead State.

News & Notes

-During his press conference Saturday, Cignetti said Cole Johnson and Gage Moloney are continuing to compete for the No. 1 quarterback job. Both players have had a chance to work with the first-string offense.

-Defensive lineman Jalen Green is out for the spring season with a knee injury, according to Cignetti

-Due to COVID-19 protocols, Cignetti says coaching staff meetings are being held virtually

