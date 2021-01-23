Advertisement

JMU football begins practice for spring season

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team has begun preparations for the 2021 spring season.

The Dukes have held two practices at Bridgeforth Stadium as they prepare for an 8-game schedule during the spring semester before the FCS Playoffs kickoff in April. The 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19. Despite some programs opting out of spring competition, the majority of FCS programs are planning to play a spring schedule.

“You know, we’re full go,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “We’re full go. I think our players need it for their mental health. I think the coaches need it. I think everybody that follows JMU needs it. I am 100% confident that we are going to start and that we are going to finish.”

The Dukes announced on Thursday that two members of the program had tested positive for COVID-19 but the rest of the team will continue on with normal operations. JMU is again considered to be a contender for the FCS National Championship during the spring season. The Dukes’ season opener is scheduled for February 20 at home against Morehead State.

News & Notes

-During his press conference Saturday, Cignetti said Cole Johnson and Gage Moloney are continuing to compete for the No. 1 quarterback job. Both players have had a chance to work with the first-string offense.

-Defensive lineman Jalen Green is out for the spring season with a knee injury, according to Cignetti

-Due to COVID-19 protocols, Cignetti says coaching staff meetings are being held virtually

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 81 South in Shenandoah County is causing up to 5 miles in delays.
Manassas man injured in Thursday’s crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,904 on Saturday
Loved ones left a rose on Maclin's casket as a way of saying see you soon.
Long-time community activist laid to rest
COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the Staunton/Augusta Health Department.
Central Shenandoah Health District explains how vaccine recipients get their second dose
Some drivers said it took them more than two hours to reach the entrance of the schools.
More than 1,400 vaccinations administered at Page County High School on Friday

Latest News

Eastern Mennonite opens up its season with an overtime loss to Lynchburg.
Local College Basketball Scores: Saturday, January 23
Tyler Nickel scored 35 points, but East Rock was out-dueled by Highland.
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Saturday, January 23
The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a 72-63 defeat at Northeastern Saturday...
JMU drops game one at Northeastern, 72-63
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)