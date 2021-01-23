JMU women’s basketball home games vs. Northeastern postponed
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball home games, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, against Northeastern have been postponed.
The Colonial Athletic Association released the following statement Friday:
The Colonial Athletic Association has announced that the upcoming women’s basketball games between Northeastern and James Madison scheduled for January 23 and January 24 have been postponed due to CoVID-19 protocols within the Northeastern program.
A decision on rescheduling the Northeastern/JMU games will be made at a later date.
