Local low-barrier shelter seeking a helping hand

Open Doors in Harrisonburg is looking for volunteers to assist in laundry process.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors in Harrisonburg is looking for some help taking laundry to local laundromats.

Every Monday, 50 beds are changed and the shelter is cleaned.

Ashley Robinson, Director of Shelter Operations, said they typically partner with the jail to get the laundry done but with COVID-19 concerns, they’re reaching out to the community. Volunteers of all ages are welcome.

“This is a great way to get younger children involved in doing community service for their community, so any age would be fine to do that because you are working outside of the shelter hours,” Robinson said.

Robinson added that the laundry process would allow for volunteering while maintaining social distance.

Robinson said some guests at the shelter also work to help clean the facility but not everyone is able to, so any community collaboration is greatly appreciated.

If you’re interested in volunteering at Open Doors, you can head to the organization’s website.

Mercy House, another local non-profit, is also looking for assistance but they ask for donations of the cleaning products on their “wish list.” You can find that list here.

