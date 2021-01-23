Advertisement

The MaDee Project awards Avenue of Evergreens winners and collects check to support its mission

The MaDee Project awarded its Avenue of Evergreens winners and collected a check from the fundraiser’s host, The Blackburn Inn, Friday.(WVIR)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The MaDee Project awarded its Avenue of Evergreens winners and collected a check from the fundraiser’s host, The Blackburn Inn, Friday.

This year, the virtual event due to COVID-19, raised $3,000 that will put more into the hands of families who have children battling cancer.

The event’s organizer, Tamara Talley-Campbell, says this event was extremely important since they could only have two of their five fundraisers this year due to the pandemic.

“When we send our families a check, that money is to help with food, transportation, hotel expenses if they have to travel to another state, and whatever their child needs,” said Talley-Campbell.

Talley-Campbell says they hope to have even more trees and wreathes next year for people to vote on both in-person and virtually.

