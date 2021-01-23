Valley group raising money for public restroom for homeless in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A group in the Shenandoah Valley is raising money to help those without a home have access to a public restroom.

The Shenandoah Socialist Collective has a goal to add a portable toilet and handwashing station somewhere in downtown Harrisonburg.

The only low-barrier shelter in the city is Open Doors, which shelters guests overnight, but leaves them unsheltered for 12 hours during the day and with the COVID-19 pandemic, getting access to public facilities can be difficult for those experiencing homelessness.

“They rely on a network that is often businesses that have been impacted by COVID or places like the library that needs to limit capacity,” Haley Springer said. “Folks who during the day don’t have anywhere else to go and when you need a bathroom and there’s not one for miles around, that’s an emergency, so we’re out here trying to do something about that.”

Springer started a GoFundMe donation page for a Harrisonburg restroom, but she said acquiring one is not the long-term goal.

She wants the City of Harrisonburg to step up and provide public restrooms and a low-barrier shelter that is open during the day.

“This is not a new problem,” Springer said. “It’s been something the city debated for a long time, whether or not there’s enough money or support for it, but somehow there always seems to be millions of dollars in the budget for police and jails.”

As of January 22, more than $3,100 was raised in only two days.

Springer said they are not waiting on approval from a vacant lot in downtown Harrisonburg where the public facilities can go.

For more information on the GoFundMe page, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.