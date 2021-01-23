VDH enhances language services on the ASK-VDH-3 Hotline

(RICHMOND, VA) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has updated the VDH hotline to make the process easier for non-English speaking callers to get COVID-19 information and other community health related information. The ASK-VDH-3 hotline recording includes a greeting in Spanish that helps callers connect with COVID-19 and other public health resources.

The call center works with a translation service to accommodate 200 languages. All non-English callers will be placed on a brief hold and connected to an interpreter, who will ask for the caller’s name and assist them with inquiries. A representative will assist them with their inquiries, for example, how to get the vaccine.

The ASK-VDH-3 hotline handles a variety of public health inquiries, such as COVID-19 vaccination questions, information about COVID-19 testing locations, questions about isolation and quarantine, free community testing events and COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance.

The VDH call center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Information discussed with representatives is confidential and protected.

VDH offers an online vaccine eligibility tool to assist users in identifying which phase of vaccine distribution that they fall in. Download the free COVIDWISE app on your smartphone and it will anonymously notify you if you have been exposed to COVID-19. The app does not collect, store, track or use location data.

###

VDH mejora los servicios en español y otros servicios de idiomas adicionales en la línea telefónica directa ASK-VDH-3

(RICHMOND, VA) – El Departamento de Salud de Virginia (VDH) anunció hoy que actualizó la línea telefónica directa de VDH para facilitar el proceso para que las personas que no hablan inglés obtengan información sobre el COVID-19 y otra información relacionada con la salud comunitaria. La grabación de la línea telefónica directa ASK-VDH-3 incluye un saludo en español que ayuda a las personas que llaman a conectarse con recursos sobre el COVID-19 y otros recursos de salud pública.

El centro de llamadas funciona con un servicio de traducción para atender 200 idiomas. Todas las personas que llamen y no hablen inglés serán puestas en espera brevemente y serán conectadas con un intérprete, quien les preguntará el nombre de la persona que llama y les ayudará con sus consultas. Un representante los ayudará con sus consultas, por ejemplo, cómo obtener la vacuna.

La línea telefónica directa ASK-VDH-3 maneja una variedad de consultas de salud pública, como preguntas sobre la vacunación para COVID-19, información sobre ubicaciones para la prueba de COVID-19, preguntas sobre aislamiento y cuarentena, eventos comunitarios para hacerse la prueba gratuitamente y orientación sobre el aislamiento y cuarentena del COVID-19.

El centro de llamadas de VDH está abierto de lunes a viernes de 8 a. m. a 5 p. m. y sábado de 9 a. m. a 2 p. m. La información discutida con los representantes es confidencial y está protegida.

VDH ofrece una herramienta de eligibilidad para la vacuna en línea para ayudar a los usuarios a identificar en qué fase de distribución de la vacuna se encuentran. Descargue la aplicación gratuita COVIDWISE en su teléfono inteligente y le notificará de forma anónima si ha estado expuesto al COVID-19. La aplicación no recopila, almacena, rastrea ni usa datos de ubicación.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.