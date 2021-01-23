Advertisement

WHSV, GrayTV's White House correspondent on President Biden's first days in office

By Kyle Rogers
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday marks two full days since President Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States.

Shortly after President Biden took office, he began taking several actions by signing executive orders and continues to do so.

On Friday night, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) announced that the House of Representatives will send an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the U.S. Senate on Monday. The impeachment trial would begin in early February, Schumer said.

Jon Decker is the White House correspondent for Gray Television, the parent company of WHSV. Decker spoke with WHSV’s Kyle Rogers about President Biden’s first days of office and how an impeachment trial of the former president could have an impact on the Biden administration.

