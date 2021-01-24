Fire and Rescue report no staff contracted coronavirus from calls of service in 2020

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham Fire and Rescue responded to almost 7,000 fire calls and close to 19,000 EMS calls in 2020, but not a single first responder received the coronavirus from a patient during a call for service.

Division Chief, Steve Powell, said a large factor in reducing the risk of spread when COVID-19 patients were transported to the hospital was PPE and sanitization.

Chief Powell said at the start of the pandemic, fewer patients were being transported to the hospital who were positive with the coronavirus but over the past months, it has increased.

He said every ambulance that transported a COVID-19 positive patient is taken to the fire station on Port Republic Rd. for deep cleaning.

Chief Powell said their staff wear protective gear and spread every corner inside and out of an ambulance. The truck is then sent back into service after waiting for 20 minutes.

The department said another factor that could help staff in 2021 is receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We currently have about 50 percent of our department that has participated in the vaccine,” Chief Powell said. “We tried to initially stagger it a little bit just based on the side effects that could come from the vaccine so that our entire department wasn’t out. So, currently half of our department has currently received the vaccine and we have more that are scheduled to receive it at a later date.”

Fire calls include structure fires, odors in structures, traffic crashes, HAZMAT events, limited EMS calls, and other assorted emergency types.

EMS calls are emergency medical responses where an ambulance is dispatched for an illness or injury. In addition, personnel had eleven CPR saves in the field, as well as two live births.

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue continues to encourage the community to wear a mask.

