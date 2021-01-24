Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Saturday, January 23

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Saturday, January 23:

BOYS

Highland School 79, East Rock 77

Parry McCluer 47, Stuarts Draft 43

Wilson Memorial 86, Rockbridge Co. 46

Strasburg 43, Stonewall Jackson 41

GIRLS

Wilson Memorial 67, Broadway 32

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

BOYS

Tyler Nickel (East Rock): 35 points

Kyle Evick (East Rock): 18 points

Ryan Williams (East Rock): 16 points

Juron Howard (Stuarts Draft): 13 points

Blake Stinespring (Stuarts Draft): 13 points

Walker Conrad (Strasburg): 18 points

Trey Stinnette (Strasburg): 14 points

Michael Spaur (Stonewall Jackson): 9 points

GIRLS

Ashley Morani (Wilson Memorial): 11 points

