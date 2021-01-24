H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Saturday, January 23
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Saturday, January 23:
BOYS
Highland School 79, East Rock 77
Parry McCluer 47, Stuarts Draft 43
Wilson Memorial 86, Rockbridge Co. 46
Strasburg 43, Stonewall Jackson 41
GIRLS
Wilson Memorial 67, Broadway 32
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
BOYS
Tyler Nickel (East Rock): 35 points
Kyle Evick (East Rock): 18 points
Ryan Williams (East Rock): 16 points
Juron Howard (Stuarts Draft): 13 points
Blake Stinespring (Stuarts Draft): 13 points
Walker Conrad (Strasburg): 18 points
Trey Stinnette (Strasburg): 14 points
Michael Spaur (Stonewall Jackson): 9 points
GIRLS
Ashley Morani (Wilson Memorial): 11 points
