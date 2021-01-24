Advertisement

James Madison ends losing skid against Northeastern

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time since 2017, the James Madison men’s basketball team beat Northeastern.

The Huskies cut a big Dukes lead to just four in the second half, but JMU was able to hold on 79-72.

James Madison was able to bounce back after Saturday’s loss in the first half of the back-to-back in Boston.

“They’re putting in so much work that sometimes you’ll see results right now and sometimes it’s going to be later,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “We’re trying to build it. Guys are buying in. I love the way they’re coach-able. It’s a good road win. It’s going to be behind us here soon and we’re on to the next.”

Vado Morse led the Dukes with 30 points on the day.

“The start of the game, my teammates and my coaching staff told me to be very aggressive because yesterday it was a slow start for me,” Morse said. “They just told me be aggressive, play my game. They know what I’m capable of. They told me to have confidence in myself.”

James Madison will play Towson Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. back at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

