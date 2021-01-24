Long-time community activist laid to rest

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, the sound of drums filled could be heard on Kelley Street in Harrisonburg as family, friends, and the community marched with Stan Maclin for one last time.

Maclin died at the age of 67 last week after creating positive change in the city of Harrisonburg. Maclin was known as an activist who organized last summer’s Peace Rallies, the People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley, and founded the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in the friendly city.

“He was a giant of a man before the activism that you see today before the social justice that you see today,” Dr. Michael Maclin, one of Stan’s nephews, said. “He was leading that march 40 years ago when it wasn’t cool to do.”

Saturday morning a public viewing was held at the Immanuel Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, and a private ceremony followed after for the family.

After 1 p.m., family and friends marched with drums as they moved with Maclin’s casket to the cemetery.

Basil Marin, a friend of Maclin’s, said the drums were a way of saying thank you to Stan for everything he had done for the community.

“Right now my heart is heavy and sad and we’ve lost a giant and we’re going to miss someone special,” Marin said. “In the meantime, he’s invested himself in us and so we got to do our part now to continue to fulfill the dream of equality and wellness of the community.”

Marin said he had known Maclin for 40 years and he was a mentor to him.

Dr. Michael Maclin said the family is very proud of the work Stan did in 67 years and that they will continue his legacy.

