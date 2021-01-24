Over 1,400 vaccines given over 6 hours at PCHS Friday

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health held used Page County High School as a vaccination point of distribution to administer COVID-19 vaccines on January 22.

In the span of six hours, over 1,400 people were vaccinated. That is the most vaccinations administered in a single day, according to VDH.

Because of the unique design of Page County High School’s ventilation system and gymnasium, and the school’s ability to isolate people receiving a vaccine from students and staff, the gymnasium was used as a staging area.

Those getting the vaccine entered and exited at the back of the gym. The ventilation system in the gym zone ventilates to the outside and is separate from the ventilation in the rest of the school to prevent cross-contamination.

In a press release, Page County Public Schools noted that health workers and people receiving the vaccine were not in contact with students at any time.

VDH cleaned the staging area during and after the vaccinations. After the event, custodians deep-cleaned the gym and locker rooms before the JV game that took place later that evening.

The clinic was organized by the Virginia Department of Health, and was not a school function. School personnel did help with parking and traffic flow at the event after unexpected traffic back-ups became the biggest issue.

While traffic may have been a problem, the VDH officials present stated, due to our efforts, this was the smoothest vaccination yet organized.

Those who were being vaccinated were nothing but complimentary of the community of Page County and Page County Public Schools, citing our willingness to serve the greater good and move us one step closer to normal.

A future vaccination event is planned for those who received the first dose on the January 22. The second dose is necessary for the vaccine to be at maximum efficacy.

