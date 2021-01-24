Advertisement

Stephenson man dies in Frederick County crash Saturday

(KWTX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Frederick County that happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning near Martinsburg Pike.

Police say 1993 Jeep Cherokee was heading east on Red Bud Road, when it crossed the railroad tracks at a high rate of speed and became airborne.

The vehicle returned to the road heading east in the westbound lane. The driver over-corrected, which caused the Jeep to run off the right side of the road and overturn several times.

The driver, Walter L. Artrip, 24, of Winchester, was not injured in the crash.

Passenger, William D. Wiseman III, 27, of Stephenson, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Wiseman died at the scene.

Artrip was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones left a rose on Maclin's casket as a way of saying see you soon.
Long-time community activist laid to rest
Rocky Mount Officers Face Federal Charges
Rocky Mount officers at Capitol riot suspended without pay
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,792 on Sunday
Roberts said other vehicles on nearby streets also had their tires slashed.
Several Elkton residents wake up Saturday to slashed tires
Danny Plata, an emergency room nurse and single father of two, tested positive for COVID-19 and...
Nurse battling COVID-19 may have contracted virus between vaccine doses

Latest News

Renew your dog's license.
It’s time to renew the license for your dog
Virginia lags in reporting vaccine race and ethnicity data
A public hearing is set for Feb.2 at 6:30 p.m.
County residents concerned over possible new zoning near Boyers Rd
Roberts said other vehicles on nearby streets also had their tires slashed.
Several Elkton residents wake up Saturday to slashed tires
Coronavirus in West Virginia
West Virginia to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system