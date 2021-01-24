Stephenson man dies in Frederick County crash Saturday

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Frederick County that happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning near Martinsburg Pike.

Police say 1993 Jeep Cherokee was heading east on Red Bud Road, when it crossed the railroad tracks at a high rate of speed and became airborne.

The vehicle returned to the road heading east in the westbound lane. The driver over-corrected, which caused the Jeep to run off the right side of the road and overturn several times.

The driver, Walter L. Artrip, 24, of Winchester, was not injured in the crash.

Passenger, William D. Wiseman III, 27, of Stephenson, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Wiseman died at the scene.

Artrip was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

