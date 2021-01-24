Advertisement

Waynesboro’s WARM getting ready to open church shelter for area homeless

WARM's shelter season begins November 25. | Credit: WHSV
WARM's shelter season begins November 25. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Despite the WARM Shelter’s partnership with a motel housing 40 area homeless there are those who still need a safe place to sleep.

WARM is overcoming the challenges of a pandemic, an exhausted and small staff, and a funding shortfall to hopefully help more people with their most basic needs.

Thanks to some funding from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, the WARM Shelter is just a week or two away from opening up a way to keep more people safe this winter.

“We do not want people sleeping outside in the cold. We do not want folks unsheltered during the coldest months,” said WARM Executive Director Debra Freeman-Belle.

Right now, 40 people are on a waiting list for a WARM bed.

“It’s a mix of folks who are unsheltered with nowhere to go, or just sleeping wherever they can with friends or family, or the little resources they have,” stated Freeman-Belle.

While WARM’s bigger mission is working with Valley Homeless Connection partners to move people out of homelessness and into housing, its core focus and more immediate need is getting people off the street.

“So if there’s something small we can do to continue trying to insure that then that’s what we will do,” stated Freeman-Belle.

It’s what they are doing, getting ready to open up a scaled-back, very basic overnight shelter at a Waynesboro church through the end of March.

“Literally sleep only with basic provisions. I’m doing non-perishable basic food just to put something in folks belly,” said Freeman-Belle.

Hopefully, getting 10 more people out of the cold and into beds.

“This is a band-aid. This is not a solution,” stated Freeman-Belle. But, it’s a response she says WARM can manage and one that could save a life. “We don’t want to take a chance and not know we did everything to avoid maybe a possible cold weather exposure-related death.”

Folks needing to request a shelter bed can call the Valley Homeless Connection at 540-213-7347. There’s also an online shelter request form on WARM’s Get Help page that’s mobile and web-friendly.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 81 South in Shenandoah County is causing up to 5 miles in delays.
Manassas man injured in Thursday’s crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,904 on Saturday
Loved ones left a rose on Maclin's casket as a way of saying see you soon.
Long-time community activist laid to rest
COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the Staunton/Augusta Health Department.
Central Shenandoah Health District explains how vaccine recipients get their second dose
Some drivers said it took them more than two hours to reach the entrance of the schools.
More than 1,400 vaccinations administered at Page County High School on Friday

Latest News

Stephenson man dies in Frederick County crash Saturday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,792 on Sunday
Rocky Mount Officers Face Federal Charges
Rocky Mount officers at Capitol riot suspended without pay
Virginia National Guard Airmen assigned to the 192nd Security Forces Squadron, 192nd Mission...
Virginia National Guardsmen to remain in D.C. through the end of January