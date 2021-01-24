Advertisement

West Virginia to allow limited number of fans at home games

WVU officials say fans will be able to come back to the Coliseum for the men's basketball...
WVU officials say fans will be able to come back to the Coliseum for the men's basketball team's game against Florida.(John Lowe/The Daily Athenaeum (2017))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will allow a limited number of fans to a men’s basketball game for the first time this season when the Mountaineers host Florida on Jan. 30.

West Virginia will limit attendance to 1,000 fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Priority will be given to families and guests of the players and coaching staffs, along with some WVU students and fans.

The athletic department says there will be no public sale of tickets. Certain supporters of the athletic department will be contacted about ticket and parking availability. Information for students to obtain men’s basketball tickets will be released in the coming days.

