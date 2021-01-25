Appeal filed to keep Robert E. Lee statue up in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A petition for appeal was filed on Monday to keep the Robert E. Lee statue up in Richmond.

A release from Attorney General Mark Herring’s Office said since the plaintiffs filed the appeal, they expect the case to move forward.

This comes after the Department of General Services announced a fence will be installed around the Lee Monument grounds for the safety of visitors and workers in preparation for the removal of the Lee statue on Monday.

The appeal comes after Herring won in the Lee statue case last fall when a Richmond Circuit Court judge “found that the statue was raised against a backdrop of white supremacy and that it is against public policy to keep it up, but the ruling was stayed pending appeal.”

“Following Judge Marchant’s ruling, in November, Attorney General Herring asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to dissolve the injunction, which they denied in December,” a release said.

Herring has filed a motion to expedite proceedings if the state’s Supreme Court chooses to take up the appeal. The motion is being taken under advisement.

The DGS says they want to be prepared to act quickly upon a final determination. The fencing is not intended to be permanent.

Abandoned personal items were removed from the site.

Due to the installation of fencing by the Department of General Services around the Lee Monument, the following roads will be closed for the duration of the day:

-Monument Avenue between Meadow Street and Lombardy Street

-Allen Avenue between W. Grace Street and Park Avenue pic.twitter.com/DnqcFmJgvN — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) January 25, 2021

All memorials on the grounds will remain until the statue is removed.

All of the roads that were closed during this time have since reopened.

At that time, DGS will remove memorials and store them with care until a decision is made as to their disposition.

