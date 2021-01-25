Camp Blue Ridge in Nelson Co. to offer summer family camp

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - While a Virginia Executive Order is in place closing all overnight summer camps, Camp Blue Ridge plans to host five weeks for families to lodge at its camp from June 20 through July 23.

The Nelson County camp has 20 different cabins a family can rent for a week. It offers mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding, and a lake while taking measures to keep families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just like a state park. You rent a cabin, your family has that cabin, and then what we do is provide activities that we are certain that we can sanitize and provide along with the state and federal guidelines,” Camp Blue Ridge Associate Director Julie Minnick said.

Minnick adds they are able to offer this family camp because they have a motel license, and they function like a motel does using a sterilizing fogging system to help clean cabins between stays.

Registration will open on February 1 and spots will be limited.

