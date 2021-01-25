Advertisement

Camp Blue Ridge in Nelson Co. to offer summer family camp

Camp Blue Ridge
Camp Blue Ridge(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - While a Virginia Executive Order is in place closing all overnight summer camps, Camp Blue Ridge plans to host five weeks for families to lodge at its camp from June 20 through July 23.

The Nelson County camp has 20 different cabins a family can rent for a week. It offers mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding, and a lake while taking measures to keep families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just like a state park. You rent a cabin, your family has that cabin, and then what we do is provide activities that we are certain that we can sanitize and provide along with the state and federal guidelines,” Camp Blue Ridge Associate Director Julie Minnick said.

Minnick adds they are able to offer this family camp because they have a motel license, and they function like a motel does using a sterilizing fogging system to help clean cabins between stays.

Registration will open on February 1 and spots will be limited.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources: Two charged in poaching case north of Harrisonburg
VDH reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Va.
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Joan Marie Smith
SCSO: Maurertown woman facing child endangerment charge, drug charges
Roberts said other vehicles on nearby streets also had their tires slashed.
Several Elkton residents wake up Saturday to slashed tires

Latest News

Dukes dominate second half in win over Northeastern
Dukes dominate second half in win over Northeastern
East Rock wins thriller over EMHS
East Rock wins thriller over EMHS
Overnight forecast 1/25/2021
Overnight forecast 1/25/2021
VDH reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Va.
VDH reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Va.
Family of Rockingham Regional Jail inmates want better care during pandemic