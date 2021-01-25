County residents concerned over possible new zoning near Boyers Rd

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some residents in Rockingham County are raising concerns over rezoning off of Boyers Rd. ahead of the county’s next planning commission meeting.

A public hearing will be held on Feb. 2 in regards to a piece of land near the Harrisonburg Church of the Nazarene.

According to meeting documents, Baum Investments LLC has requested to turn5.69 acres from A-2 (General Agricultural) to R-5C (Planned Neighborhood with conditions) including a master plan proposing office uses, mini-storage facility, and apartments.

Several residents who live nearby have created an online petition to stop the potential rezoning and lists reasons for the project being an eyesore and adding more traffic to the area.

Craig Short, a nearby resident, said he thinks the county should consider developing more affordable housing for the community before building more storage units.

“I think that it would be highly inappropriate to allow this land to be used for commercial and industrial purposes like that when we have a need for something greater,” Short said. “People are not clamoring for more storage units or rentals I think that we’ve got that covered.”

The Planning Commission public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Rockingham County Administration Center on Feb.2

