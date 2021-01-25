Downtown bar managers anxious for a return to normalcy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After closing their doors temporarily in December, Clementine Cafe and Ruby’s Arcade in Harrisonburg are planning to reopen. The manager of the two bars, Matthew Clancey, says they are prioritizing the safety of staff and saving some money.

“A lot of restaurants in Harrisonburg are still open,” Clancy said. “We came to the conclusion that it was better for the safety of our staff and the public, and just for the lack of revenue that was gonna happen, that we know that happens every December and January, and that you know, a couple of our major revenue streams... there wasn’t gonna be anything.”

Clancy says they plan on reopening safely by closely following state guidelines.

“According to the regulations the state has, what’s best for our staff and best for our guests. But fall is kind of our hope when business will be somewhat back to normal that we can start doing large catered parties, having bands and shows in here and getting back to what clementine and the arcade do really well,” Clancy said.

Dukes Bar and Grill, which made its debut in June, has remained open but is struggling after the 10 p.m. curfew was put in place. Kyle House became manager in October after bartending there since it opened, but he says it has been a stressful transition.

“We’ve stayed open to keep everyone in their homes, making money, food on the table for their kids,” said House. “We’ve got these restrictions with no relief, and we have no choice but to push on the best we can.”

House says until there are fewer restrictions, there will be more and more small businesses that close down.

“I’d just like to ask the governor to give some relief if not help small businesses, because like I said before, if this carries on the way he’s running things, we’re going to end up with just Walmart and Applebee’s left, and there will be no feeling left in Virginia at all. It’ll just be a corporate state,” House said.

House says he wants to keep staff and customers safe while allowing for some normalcy.

