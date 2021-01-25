Advertisement

Fence to be installed around Lee Monument in preparation of removal

By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of General Services announced a fence will be installed around the Lee Monument grounds for the safety of visitors and workers in preparation for the removal of the Lee statue.

The DGS says they want to be prepared to act quickly upon a final determination. The fencing is not intended to be permanent.

Abandoned personal items were removed from the site.

All memorials on the grounds will remain until the statue is removed.

At that time, DGS will remove memorials and store them with care until a decision is made as to their disposition.

