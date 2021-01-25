Governor Justice | Vaccination clinics to be offered in all 55 counties next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced vaccination clinics will be offered in all 55 counties soon.

He made the announcement on Monday during a press conference.

This week, multiple free vaccination clinics will be held across 17 counties: Berkeley, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Hardy, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Randolph, and Wyoming counties.

Next week, there will be vaccination clinics in all 55 counties, according to Gov. Justice.

Governor Justice says West Virginia is leading the nation when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

106.4% of first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been given, according to Governor Justice. He says this is possible because the state is getting more doses out of the vials than anticipated.

Over 206,000 coronavirus vaccines doses (including first and second doses) have been administered, according to the governor.

73,751 individuals in the 65 and older population have been vaccinated in West Virginia.

For county-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information, click here.

West Virginia is also the first state in the nation to launch a COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system. It went live Monday morning.

As part of Operation Save Our Wisdom, SOW, there are not enough doses to vaccinate West Virginians right now, but as soon as they receive doses, they will distribute them, the governor says.

