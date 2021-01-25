Advertisement

HPD investigating grand larceny at car dealership

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department says it’s investigating a grand larceny case at a local car dealership.

Officials took to Facebook to ask for the community’s help in identifying any possible suspects involved in an ongoing grand larceny case at an auto dealership along the East Market Street corridor in Harrisonburg.

The Facebook post says multiple LED safety lights totaling over $2,000 have been stolen from work trucks that were on the lot pending sale on several different occasions.

The post also says vehicle tampering has occurred, involving a customer’s vehicle who had a catalytic converter stolen while parked overnight awaiting service.

If you have any information, you can contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at (540) 434-4436 with the reference case number 2021-009779.

