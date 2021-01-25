HPD investigating grand larceny at car dealership

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department says it’s investigating a grand larceny case at a local car dealership.

Officials took to Facebook to ask for the community’s help in identifying any possible suspects involved in an ongoing grand larceny case at an auto dealership along the East Market Street corridor in Harrisonburg.

The Facebook post says multiple LED safety lights totaling over $2,000 have been stolen from work trucks that were on the lot pending sale on several different occasions.

The post also says vehicle tampering has occurred, involving a customer’s vehicle who had a catalytic converter stolen while parked overnight awaiting service.

If you have any information, you can contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at (540) 434-4436 with the reference case number 2021-009779.

HPD Investigates Grand Larceny at Local Dealership: HPD is requesting your assistance in identifying a possible suspect... Posted by Harrisonburg Police Department on Monday, January 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.