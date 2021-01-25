Advertisement

It’s time to renew the license for your dog

The deadline to renew is coming up on Sunday, Jan. 31.
Renew your dog's license.(Source: WTOC)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

If you are a dog owner, it may be time to renew your pet’s license. If it expires this year, the deadline everywhere to renew is coming up on Sunday, Jan. 31.

In Harrisonburg, City Treasurer Jeff Shafer handles the licenses. He says, it is very important to have your dog documented with the City, to keep record of the required rabies vaccinations, and it also helps in case your pet ever goes missing.

“We store basic information, that way the dog warden needs to come back to us and say ‘Hey we found a dog, he’s got tag number such-and-such on it, could you tell us who the owner is,” and that kind of thing, and then we can look that up,” Shafer said.

According to the City Animal Code through Harrisonburg Police Department, if a dog is found without proper licensing and vaccinations, the owner could face a fine up to $250.

The cost to renew your dogs license in Harrisonburg, depends on which license length you choose, and whether they are neutered or spayed.

One year license: $6 or $10

Two year license: $11 or $19

Three year license: $15 or $27

Dogs that are neutered or spayed, pay the lower price option.

Prices will vary depending on where you live.

You can renew with your City’s Treasure’s office, or at the local SPCA. You just need a valid copy of the dog’s rabies shot certificate, payment, and a filled out license form. This can be done either in person or through the mail.

For the Harrisonburg license form, visit https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/sites/default/files/Treasurer/files/DOG%20LICENSE_1.pdf

