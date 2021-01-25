JMU women’s lacrosse ranked No. 10 in media preseason poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team is ranked No. 10 nationally in the media preseason poll.

The 2021 Inside Lacrosse Media Division I Preseason Poll was released Monday with the Dukes again ranked as one of the top teams in the country.

JMU is coming off a 5-1 record during the shortened 2020 season that included a pair of top-25 wins for the Dukes. The 2021 season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 13 with the JMU visiting No. 1 North Carolina.

2021 Inside Lacrosse Media Division I Preseason Poll

1. North Carolina

2. Notre Dame

3. Syracuse

4. Northwestern

5. Loyola

6. Stony Brook

7. Florida

8. Maryland

9. Michigan

10. James Madison

11. Duke

12. Richmond

13. Boston College

14. Virginia

15. Denver

16. Virginia Tech

17. Navy

18. Penn State

19. Stanford

20. USC

