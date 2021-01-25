JMU women’s lacrosse ranked No. 10 in media preseason poll
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team is ranked No. 10 nationally in the media preseason poll.
The 2021 Inside Lacrosse Media Division I Preseason Poll was released Monday with the Dukes again ranked as one of the top teams in the country.
JMU is coming off a 5-1 record during the shortened 2020 season that included a pair of top-25 wins for the Dukes. The 2021 season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 13 with the JMU visiting No. 1 North Carolina.
2021 Inside Lacrosse Media Division I Preseason Poll
1. North Carolina
2. Notre Dame
3. Syracuse
4. Northwestern
5. Loyola
6. Stony Brook
7. Florida
8. Maryland
9. Michigan
10. James Madison
11. Duke
12. Richmond
13. Boston College
14. Virginia
15. Denver
16. Virginia Tech
17. Navy
18. Penn State
19. Stanford
20. USC
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.