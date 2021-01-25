Advertisement

JMU women’s lacrosse ranked No. 10 in media preseason poll

The James Madison women’s lacrosse team is ranked No. 10 nationally in the media preseason poll.
The James Madison women’s lacrosse team is ranked No. 10 nationally in the media preseason poll.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team is ranked No. 10 nationally in the media preseason poll.

The 2021 Inside Lacrosse Media Division I Preseason Poll was released Monday with the Dukes again ranked as one of the top teams in the country.

JMU is coming off a 5-1 record during the shortened 2020 season that included a pair of top-25 wins for the Dukes. The 2021 season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 13 with the JMU visiting No. 1 North Carolina.

2021 Inside Lacrosse Media Division I Preseason Poll

1. North Carolina

2. Notre Dame

3. Syracuse

4. Northwestern

5. Loyola

6. Stony Brook

7. Florida

8. Maryland

9. Michigan

10. James Madison

11. Duke

12. Richmond

13. Boston College

14. Virginia

15. Denver

16. Virginia Tech

17. Navy

18. Penn State

19. Stanford

20. USC

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources: Two charged in poaching case north of Harrisonburg
VDH reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Va.
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Joan Marie Smith
SCSO: Maurertown woman facing child endangerment charge, drug charges
Roberts said other vehicles on nearby streets also had their tires slashed.
Several Elkton residents wake up Saturday to slashed tires

Latest News

Dukes dominate second half in win over Northeastern
Dukes dominate second half in win over Northeastern
East Rock wins thriller over EMHS
East Rock wins thriller over EMHS
The No. 11 West Virginia men’s basketball team defeated No. 10 Texas Tech, 88-87, Monday night...
No. 11 WVU wins thriller over No. 10 Texas Tech, 88-87
The No. 8 Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Syracuse, 81-58, Monday night for the...
No. 8 UVA earns 7th straight win with blowout of Syracuse
Tyler Nickel scored 38 points to lead East Rockingham to a 67-66 victory over Eastern Mennonite...
Nickel leads East Rock to thrilling win over EMHS