SCSO: Maurertown woman facing child endangerment charge, drug charges

Joan Marie Smith
Joan Marie Smith(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MAURERTOWN, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says a Maurertown, Va., woman is facing a child endangerment charge and two drug charges.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, officials responded to the area of the 300 block of Tea Berry Road in Maurertwon, Va. on Friday.

Officials say Joan Marie Smith, 44, of Maurertown, was charged for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of heroin with intent to distribute and felony child endangerment.

Officials say Smith’s court date is set for February 12 at 2 p.m. in the Shenandoah County General District Court and February 25 at 9 a.m. in the Shenandoah County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

