Several Elkton residents wake up Saturday to slashed tires

By John Hood
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Several residents in the town of Elkton are looking for answers after waking up Saturday morning to their cars vandalized.

Laresa Roberts has lived on Willow Oaks Dr. for the last two years and said she’s never had any issues in her neighborhood until she was woken up by her neighbor who asked if her tires were slashed too.

“I think its seven of my neighbors accounted that were all effected, just in this area this doesn’t include all the other streets around us,” Laresa Roberts said.

Elkton Police confirmed they did receive reports of tires being slashed but could not confirm how many. Police could also not confirm if this is related to the incident on the campus of Eastern Mennonite University last week where 30 vehicles had their tires slashed.

“I never thought in a million years I’d have to have cameras just for safety and security,” Roberts said.

But it’s a good thing Robert did have cameras installed on her home last Christmas because she was able to get videos of the act.

In the videos, you can see a person wearing pants with a reflective tag kneel beside tires. After the person comes back up you can hear air being let out of the tire.

Roberts hopes by sharing these videos someone will be able to identify who did it.

“I just think it’s so evil like in everything that we are dealing with right now in this world and for you to do something that doesn’t affect anyone but like working individuals,” Roberts said. “We’re just trying to work and be able to feed our kids.”

She said thanks to the help from her 15-year-old son she was able to put a spare tire on but will be looking to replace the slashed tire on Monday.

Sunday afternoon several cars in her parking lot were still left with flat tires.

