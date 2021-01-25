Three Notch’d Brewing Company offering non-alcoholic IPA

Advertisement

By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company has created a non-alcoholic IPA to add to its list of beers.

The beer, simply called Non-Alcoholic IPA, started being released in small batches about a year ago and is now being sold in cans.

“There has been a massive resurgence in interest in craft non-alcoholic beverages, both for people who are looking to live healthier and people who are looking to be to live a more sober lifestyle,” Brian Clayton, head of pilot product for Three Notch’d Brewing Company, said.

Clayton says this will be a year-round beer, and they hope to add more non-alcoholic styles to the line of their beers.

The beer is available on tap and in cans from retailers throughout Virginia.

The company hope to distribute the non-alcoholic IPA nationwide within the next few weeks.

