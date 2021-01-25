Advertisement

Timberville man honors health care workers

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — After seeing other towns across the country leave Christmas lights left up through the end of the month to honor healthcare workers fighting the pandemic, Michael Gray of Timberville wanted his town to be a part of it.

Gray asked the town if they could participate, and they agreed.

These lights are located at the American Legion Park near Plains Elementary School, including the word “Love” displayed in front of a Christmas tree strung with lots of lights and a star on the top, having a deeper meaning to represent health care workers.

“Some of us have angels on the top of our trees. This one has a star. So, the health care workers are the angels in our society that are taking care of us,” said Michael Gray.

You can visit these lights through the end of January. Gray also suggested those in the community leave their Christmas lights up on their home as another way to honor the workers.

