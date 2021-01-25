UVA Health doctor answers lingering COVID-19 vaccine questions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As more people begin to get their first dose of security against the coronavirus, there are still many wondering when you should and should not get the COVID-19 vaccine, but one UVA Health doctor clears up some of your lingering questions.

“Having COVID is not a reason not to get vaccinated,” Dr. Bill Petri, professor of infectious disease at UVA Health, said.

As some people wait to get their second vaccine shot, there’s still a chance of contracting the virus: “The vaccine is about 60% effective after the first dose, and it’s only after the second dose that we get up to the 95%,” Petri said.

The doctor says there are two instances where folks should not proceed to get their second COVID-19 vaccine: “There’s only two contraindications to getting the coronavirus vaccines, and one is if you received these anti-spike monoclonal antibodies,” Petri said. “The other is if you have an allergy to one of the components of the vaccine.”

Before getting the second dose, Petri says it’s important to note which vaccine you received and when in order to maximize its effectiveness.

“We know that 95% effectiveness for Moderna came from spacing those two doses out four weeks apart. It’s slightly different for the Pfizer vaccine, which is also being given out by the Blue Ridge Health District. Pfizer is three weeks apart,” Petri said.

After you get each dose of the shot, Petri says it’s still important to practice those public health measures.

“The volunteers in the studies were wearing masks, so it’s the vaccine plus the mask, and the social distancing, and the hand washing is getting you to 95%,” Petri said. “They’re really revolutionary vaccines. We have never had vaccines that are as effective as these are.”

With many people wondering how long the vaccine will likely work in the body, Petri has some good news: “I’m pretty optimistic that we’re going to see a prolonged antibody response, so that these are not going to need to be boosted in like six months or a year from now,” he said. “Hopefully by this summer we’re going to have everyone vaccinated and then we’ll be able to see the diminution in the transmission.”

