Va. app GoToll expands to include roads in N.C., Fla., Ga.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WHSV) — On Monday, Transurban, a global toll road operator and developer, announced the expansion of its mobile tolling app from roads in Virginia to include North Carolina, Florida and Georgia roads.

The expansion is made possible through a partnership with the North Carolina Turnpike Authority.

The app, called GoToll, was launched in 2020 and allows drivers to pay tolls from their smartphones.

According to a press release from Transurban, in addition to 12 roads in Virginia, GoToll is now available on 47 Quick Pass roads across three states.

The press release says GoToll is a contactless and cashless option to pay tolls and offers drivers without an E-ZPass or Quick Pass transponder an option for travel.

To see the full list of roads where GoToll can be used, click here.

