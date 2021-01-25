Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources: Two charged in poaching case north of Harrisonburg

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) — Officials say two warrants have been issued regarding a poaching case just north of Harrisonburg.

According to a Facebook post from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, a private property owner alerted authorities between September 2020 and January 2021 of several suspects trespassing and poaching multiple antlered deer at night from the property.

The suspects allegedly cut antlers off the deer and carried them out in backpacks.

Officials say the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office posted photos of the suspects the property owner was able to capture using trail cameras on their Facebook page. The post asked for the community’s help in identifying the suspects.

The Facebook post says the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources was then able to charge the suspects, thanks to the community’s help.

The two allegedly cut off the antlers of deer and carried them off the property in backpacks sometime between Sept. 2020 and Jan. 2021. Eppard is charged with discharging a firearm from the road, illegal possession of wildlife, hunting during closed season, and more. — John Hood (@WHSV_John) January 25, 2021

Officials say Clyde Edward Eppard Jr., 43, of Elkton, Va., was charged with discharging a firearm from the road, illegal possession of wildlife, conspiring to trespass on private property, trespassing in posted private property, shooting from a vehicle and hunting during closed season.

Officials also say Kimberly Smith, 43, of Rockingham, Va., was charged with conspiring to trespass and illegal possession of wildlife.

Officials say both were charged and released on bond.

UPDATE – POACHING INVESTIGATION ARRESTS Senior Officer Billhimer with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources... Posted by Rockingham County Sheriff's Office - VA on Monday, January 25, 2021

You can read the Facebook post from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources below.

Conservation Police Officers (CPOs) with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) worked together with the... Posted by Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources on Monday, January 25, 2021

