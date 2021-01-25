Advertisement

UPDATE: Vehicle fire on I-81 in Rockingham Co. causes delays

A vehicle crash is causing traffic backups on I-81 at mile marker 239.1 in Rockingham County.
A vehicle crash is causing traffic backups on I-81 at mile marker 239.1 in Rockingham County.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
UPDATE (5:35 p.m.) — VDOT reports traffic backups are approximately five miles due to a vehicle fire. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.

UPDATE (5:11 p.m.) According to VDOT, the vehicle crash at mile marker 239.1 has been cleared, and traffic resumes.

All northbound lanes on I-81 at mile marker 236 remain closed due to a vehicle fire.

UPDATE (5:08 p.m.) — VDOT reports the northbound left shoulder and left lane have reopened at mile marker 239.1.

VDOT additionally reports on I-81 at mile marker 236, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle fire. All northbound lanes in this area of I-81 are closed.

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) — Motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash on I-81 at mile marker 239.1 in Rockingham County.

According to VDOT, the northbound left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately four miles.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

