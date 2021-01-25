Virginia lags in reporting vaccine race and ethnicity data

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Public health data show that Virginia is lagging behind when it comes to tracking COVID-19 vaccinations by race and ethnicity.

Virginia is one of only 17 states that were publicly reporting COVID-19 vaccination data by race and ethnicity as of last week. But the state’s COVID-19 website indicates that race and ethnicity data has not been reported for more than half of the roughly 475,000 people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Virginia public health officials have said they will distribute the vaccine equitably, but researchers say that goal will be difficult to achieve without accounting for demographic data.

