Waynesboro reported to be a top city for retirees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Virginia was the top state for those who retired during the pandemic to move to in 2020, and one of the top retirement cities listed is Waynesboro.

A real estate broker from Augusta County says the shift to the Valley is partly due to the pandemic and people wanting to settle in less urban areas where the cost of living is more affordable.

“Staunton and different places here have promoted our area very well, and plus, as I travel, I hear a lot of people talk about the Shenandoah Valley as being a very popular place to retire or move to when they have children and want to raise their families in a quality place to live,” said Bryce Lumsford.

He says now that a lot of work is done remotely, people feel comfortable moving, and Waynesboro offers a simpler lifestyle while allowing access to D.C. and Richmond areas, the beaches, and mountains.

“We have the best of all worlds,” he said.

