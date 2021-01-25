Advertisement

Waynesboro reported to be a top city for retirees

Waynesboro reported to be a top city for retirees
Waynesboro reported to be a top city for retirees(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Virginia was the top state for those who retired during the pandemic to move to in 2020, and one of the top retirement cities listed is Waynesboro.

A real estate broker from Augusta County says the shift to the Valley is partly due to the pandemic and people wanting to settle in less urban areas where the cost of living is more affordable.

“Staunton and different places here have promoted our area very well, and plus, as I travel, I hear a lot of people talk about the Shenandoah Valley as being a very popular place to retire or move to when they have children and want to raise their families in a quality place to live,” said Bryce Lumsford.

He says now that a lot of work is done remotely, people feel comfortable moving, and Waynesboro offers a simpler lifestyle while allowing access to D.C. and Richmond areas, the beaches, and mountains.

“We have the best of all worlds,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources: Two charged in poaching case north of Harrisonburg
VDH reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Va.
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Joan Marie Smith
SCSO: Maurertown woman facing child endangerment charge, drug charges
Roberts said other vehicles on nearby streets also had their tires slashed.
Several Elkton residents wake up Saturday to slashed tires

Latest News

Dukes dominate second half in win over Northeastern
Dukes dominate second half in win over Northeastern
East Rock wins thriller over EMHS
East Rock wins thriller over EMHS
Overnight forecast 1/25/2021
Overnight forecast 1/25/2021
VDH reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Va.
VDH reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Va.
Family of Rockingham Regional Jail inmates want better care during pandemic