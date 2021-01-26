Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charlottesville man facing charges following arrest operation in Waynesboro

Ty Quane Pertell Gregory, 24, of Waynesboro.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Officials say a Charlottesville man is facing multiple charges following an arrest operation that happened on January 20 in Waynesboro.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Ty Quane Pertell Gregory, 24, has been charged with two felony counts of distribution of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer, one felony count of displaying a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one felony count of eluding police.

Officials say on the evening of Jan. 20, the Skyline Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service were conducting a narcotics investigation involving Gregory, when investigators attempted to stop Gregorgy in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Waynesboro.

According to the press release, Gregory “rammed one of the investigator’s vehicles and fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.”

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Gregory then ran a stop sign at an intersection and pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle, which was unable to avoid hitting Gregory’s car.

Gregory's vehicle after the collision.
Officials say Gregory was transported to UVA Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Officials also say a handgun was recovered from inside his vehicle.

A gun found by officials in Gregory's vehicle.
Officials report only minor injuries were reported in the other vehicle, and the investigation remains ongoing.

